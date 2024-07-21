Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

