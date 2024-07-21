Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

