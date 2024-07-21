Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.96 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $273,152.45 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,672,872.19335434 with 16,414,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96526514 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $142,818.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.