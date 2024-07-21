Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price objective on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 966 ($12.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 947 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,445 ($18.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7,430.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

