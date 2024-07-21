Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on FEVR
Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fevertree Drinks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.