First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
