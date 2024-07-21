First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$182.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

