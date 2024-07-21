First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 846,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

