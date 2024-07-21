First Foundation Advisors Acquires 266 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.32. 3,870,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.03. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

