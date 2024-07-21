First Foundation Advisors Acquires 460 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.24. 654,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.