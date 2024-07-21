First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.64. 875,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

