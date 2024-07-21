First Foundation Advisors Buys 148 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

