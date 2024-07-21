First Foundation Advisors Buys 33,104 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Joint were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Stock Down 2.0 %

JYNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The stock has a market cap of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.17 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.