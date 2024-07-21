First Foundation Advisors Buys 337 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $150,318,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $28.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $895.37. 2,133,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $938.13. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

