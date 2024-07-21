First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

