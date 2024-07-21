First Foundation Advisors Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.