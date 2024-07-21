First Foundation Advisors Has $475,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $88.77. 5,818,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

