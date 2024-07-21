First Foundation Advisors Has $481,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 39,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

NYSE:SYK traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,140. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

