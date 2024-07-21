First Foundation Advisors Purchases 6,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,924,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 389.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,701. The company has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.