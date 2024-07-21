First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.66. 716,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.