First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUSC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 68,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
