First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $171.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

