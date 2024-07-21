First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,457 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

XYLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 551,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.