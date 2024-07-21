First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,457 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
XYLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 551,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
