Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

FLNC stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

