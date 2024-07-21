Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.48. 8,563,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

