Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortive by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 1,308,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,905. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

