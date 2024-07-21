Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fortive by 104.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 1,308,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.