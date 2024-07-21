Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

