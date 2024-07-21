FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Issued By Zacks Research

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.