FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.48.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$23.62.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

