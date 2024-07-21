Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $503,437.05

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $7.06 million and $503,437.05 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,461,323,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00935014 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $490,974.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

