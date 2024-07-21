General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of General Mills worth $101,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 67.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 162,058 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 34.0% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,555.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.