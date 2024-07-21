Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

