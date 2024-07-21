GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

