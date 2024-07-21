Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE GPN opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $69,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,677,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

