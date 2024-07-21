Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 326,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

