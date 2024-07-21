Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

