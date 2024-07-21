Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

