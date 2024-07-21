Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

