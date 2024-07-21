Head-To-Head Contrast: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clear Secure and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 1 1 3 0 2.40 Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 193.73%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clear Secure and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $613.58 million 4.70 $28.11 million $0.56 35.59 Xperi $521.33 million 0.66 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -2.82

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 7.90% 20.62% 7.63% Xperi -22.93% -8.35% -4.96%

Risk and Volatility

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Xperi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

