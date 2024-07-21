Head-To-Head Contrast: GBS (NYSE:GBS) vs. Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Embecta 6.20% -18.42% 12.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GBS and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

Embecta has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Embecta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than GBS.

This table compares GBS and Embecta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 51.78 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.73 Embecta $1.12 billion 0.68 $70.40 million $1.21 10.88

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embecta beats GBS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

