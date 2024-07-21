Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.55 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $31.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00045148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,893 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,893.3154 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0747277 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $32,605,351.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

