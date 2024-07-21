Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 994.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hello Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 448,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hello Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 571,840 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter worth $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

