H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $55.81 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

