HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

HubSpot stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.82. 728,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

