Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,332,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,596. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

