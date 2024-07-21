ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $167.31 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,129,477 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,125,131.4312782 with 1,009,124,900.0182434 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16706355 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,041,000.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.