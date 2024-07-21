iExec RLC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.99 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $152.39 million and $6.99 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.00897669 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,495,370.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

