Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$99.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE IMO opened at C$95.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.14. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$64.13 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

