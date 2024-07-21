Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115.07 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $115.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $26.96 or 0.00039656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

