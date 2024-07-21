Insider Buying: North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Acquires £248,752.35 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 83,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £248,752.35 ($322,594.15).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).

North American Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 303 ($3.93) on Friday. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 306 ($3.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.10. The company has a market cap of £416.17 million, a PE ratio of 15,150.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

