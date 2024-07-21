Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $976,100.44 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84.

AKRO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

